Gotham series: Why do fans still want season 6 two years later

Gotham series: Regardless of the network or show, some fans refuse to let it die. No other recently canceled show is as great an example of this as Gotham. The prequel series follows a young Jim Gordon who learns how to survive as a beacon of justice in the lawless city of colorful criminals, as the Dark Knight himself grows up to be the crime-fighting vigilante we know and love.

Gotham ran for five seasons before Fox pulled the plug, leaving many fans upset about the lack of a sixth season to really wrap up all the loose ends of the show. The campaign to renew the show continues even today, two years after the last episode aired. Naturally, these fans turned to Twitter to continue the good fight.

But why was Gotham canceled before season 6 could begin? Why do people still want Gotham season 6 even after two years? Fortunately, we joked (pun intended) through the threads to find the best responses to the #SaveGotham movement. Jump in the Batmobile and dive into why the campaign is for Gotham season 6 is still going strong.

The show cancels trifecta

The show unfortunately received quite a few blows leading to its cancellation. Gotham was originally comfortable on Monday nights for the first three seasons, but soon Fox executives decided to change the broadcast day to Thursday, which was the first death sentence as Fox did with Thursday Night Football. Gotham little time to broadcast his new episodes.

The second blow came in the fact that, despite airing on Fox networks, the show was produced by Warner Bros. This made the show less valuable to Fox, as it was more expensive and less profitable for them to continue than any of the shows that were made. in-house.

The latest blow came back to the fact that many viewers have deviated from the classic television format of watching shows, Gotham, despite its large fan base, unable to keep their ratings high. The shift to a new night where it wouldn’t be available for most of the year didn’t help either. With all that going against the show, it’s no wonder it’s gotten the ax before Gotham season 6 can be considered.

