GoT’s DB Weiss & David Benioff made full preparations for their first Netflix film ‘Metal Lords’!

The creators of ‘Game of Thrones’ DB Weiss and David Benioff are all set for their debut film L Metal Lords, which is part of their overall deal to write, produce and direct new series and films for the global streaming giant. Coming on Netflix as part.

‘Metal Lords’ is written by DB Weiss, who also works with Greg Shapiro as its producer. Peter Sollett (‘Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist’) is the director for the Netflix film.

The official logline of ‘Metal Lords’ which will unfold globally on Netflix reads later this year, “Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in high school where two kids take care of heavy metal.”

The cast for High School Drama includes Jaden Martel (‘Knives Out’, ‘It’), Isis Hansworth (‘Missbehaver’, ‘Emma’) and Debut Adrian Greensith, who currently studies at Royal Central School, for his feature There have been speeches and plays in London.

Its executive producers are David Benioff, Bernie Caulfield, Robin Fisichella Of netflix ‘Metal Lords, while Tom Morello serves as executive music producer. Netflix is ​​yet to disclose the release date of ‘Metal Lords’.

