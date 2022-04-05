Goudreau scores two goals as Flames win 3-2 over Kings – Calgary

Jonny Goudreau had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames extended their lead in the Pacific Division with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

The win gave the Flames a five-point advantage over the Kings at the top of the division and avenged last Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Los Angeles in Calgary. The Flames have played three fewer games than the Kings.

“It’s a big deal for us to start the (four-game road) journey off right,” Goudreau said. “Last time we played LA we didn’t play the best game, so we knew we had a lot better. We got a couple too many penalties in the third, but the penalty kill came up big.”

Elias Lindholm also scored and Jakob Markström blocked 27 shots as Calgary broke a three-game losing streak.

Read Full News