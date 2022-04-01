Government backtracks on U-turn over conversion therapy ban. politics news

The government backed out just hours after it took a U-turn on plans to introduce a new law to ban conversion therapy.

Theresa May initially promised in 2018 that the practice, which seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, would be outlawed – and her successor, Boris Johnson, also said it would.

But on Thursday evening, a government spokesman told Sky News that ministers would not ban the practice, but rather review how existing legislation could be used more effectively to stop conversion therapy, which many Illegal in other countries.

Read more: Backtrack U-Turn on Gay Conversion Therapy Looks Embarrassing – Analysis by John Craig

However, about three-and-a-half hours later, a Downing Street spokesman told Sky News that the government…