Government decides to impose curfew in Lima and Callao due to roadblocks and protests

The measure, which immediately provoked expressions of disapproval on social networks, means that 10 million residents of Lima and Callao were locked in their homes on Tuesday, AFP news agency reported.

During the first phase of the Castillo government in power for eight months, various violence occurred this Monday in different areas of Peru, including burning of toll booths on the streets, looting of some shops and clashes between protesters and police . ,

Protests, due to increased fuel and food prices, took place in the areas of Lima and Piura, Chiclayo, La Libertad, Junín, Ica, Arequipa, San Martín, Amazonas and Ucayali, and led to the suspension of classes. ,