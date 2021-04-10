Government Jobs for Supervisor & Draughtsman Posts, Salary Offered Upto 1 Lakh 12 Thousand, Application Process to Conclude in 2 Days- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021

Military Engineer Services (MES) recruitment process to conclude in 2 days for the posts of 502 Draughtsman (D’Man) & Supervisor Barrack & Store (Supvr B/S). Diploma, Postgraduate pass can apply before April 12, 2021.

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Draughtsman (D’Man)

No. of Vacancy: 52

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

Post: Supervisor Barrack & Store (Supvr B/S)

No. of Vacancy: 450

Pay Scale: 35400 – 112400/- Level-6

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details



D’Man

UR: 21

SC: 08

ST: 04

OBC: 14

EWS: 05

Supvr B/S

UR: 183

SC: 69

ST: 33

OBC: 120

EWS: 45

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Draughtsman (D’Man): 3 years Diploma in Architecture in Any Recognized Institute in India.

Supervisor: Master’s Degree in Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics/ Business Studies/ Public Administration with 1 Year Experience. OR Bachelor Degree in Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics/ Business Studies/ Public Administration with Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics with 2 Year Experience.

Application Fee: Pay Application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card OR Net Banking.

For UR/OBC/EWS Candidates: 100/-

For Female/SC/ST/PWD/ESM Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Application form Submission: March 22, 2021

Last Date of Application form Submission: April 12, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 12, 2021

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Exam Date: May 16, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at mes.gov.in from March 22, 2021, to April 12, 2021.

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021 Job Location: All India

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on OMR Based Written Exam.

MES Supervisor & Draughtsman Recruitment 2021 Notification: mesgovonline.com/mes