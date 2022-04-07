Government proposes one-hour classes per day in primary schools

Official sources said the national government would propose that primary schools across the country set one-hour classes per day, so the workload per shift would go up to four to five hours, requiring an investment of 18,000 million pesos.

The proposal will be presented on Friday by the Minister of Education, Jaime Perczyk, to the Federal Council for Education (CFE) with the aim of “adding classroom hours” which equates to “more knowledge and better education”, explained the head of the educational portfolio in a statement. Of

“This is a very important improvement for the primary school,” said Perczyk, who insisted that the proposal be presented at the CFE meeting which will take place on Friday in Tierra del Fuego.

He clarified that “it requires …