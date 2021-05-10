ENTERTAINMENT

Government released diet chart: know what to eat for fast recovery of corona infects?

The country is reeling from the second wave of Corona. People are being asked to give special emphasis on increasing their immunity at such a time unlike Corona. Experts believe that people whose immunity is good can be considered to be largely safe from virus infection at this time.

Keeping these things in mind, the central government has also released a list of food and drink items that strengthen immunity against Kovid-19. The list of immunity booster foods released from the Twitter handle of My Government India should include seasonal fruits such as green seasonal, lemon, red papaya, orange orange, etc. in the daily diet.

In the list of food items released by the government, it has been said that corona infected must consume whole grains such as ragi, oats and amarbel. Eating fresh fruits in the diet is also necessary at such a time.

