Government unlikely to continue with zero-coupon bond route to recap PSU banks – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: The federal government is unlikely to take zero-coupon bond path to additional recapitalise public sector banks after the Reserve Financial institution expressed some considerations on this regard, sources mentioned.

The federal government, they mentioned, would resort again to recapitalisation bonds bearing a coupon fee for capital infusion in these banks.

To avoid wasting curiosity burden and ease the fiscal stress, the federal government final 12 months determined to difficulty zero-coupon bonds for assembly the capital wants of the banks.

The primary take a look at case of the brand new mechanism was a capital infusion of Rs 5,500 crore into Punjab and Are financial institution by issuing zero-coupon bonds of six totally different maturities final 12 months. These particular securities with tenure of 10-15 years are non-interest bearing and valued at par.

Nonetheless, the RBI raised some considerations with regard to calculation of an efficient capital infusion made in any financial institution by means of this instrument issued at par, sources mentioned.

Since such bonds normally are non-interest bearing however issued at a deep low cost to the face worth, it’s tough to establish web current worth, they added.

In consequence, sources mentioned, it has been concluded to put off zero-coupon bond for recapitalisation.

These particular bonds are non-interest bearing and issued at par to a financial institution, they mentioned including that it could be an funding that will not earn any return and fairly depreciate with every passing 12 months.

This revolutionary mechanism was adopted to ease the monetary burden as the federal government has already spent Rs 22,086.54 crore as curiosity fee in direction of the recapitalisation bonds for PSBs within the final two monetary years .

Throughout FY 2018-19, the federal government paid Rs 5,800.55 crore as curiosity on such bonds issued to public sector banks for pumping within the capital in order that they may meet the regulatory norms underneath the Basel-III pointers.

Within the subsequent 12 months, in accordance with the official doc, the curiosity fee by the federal government surged thrice to Rs 16,285.99 crore to PSBs as they’ve been holding these papers.

For the present monetary 12 months, curiosity fee for recap bonds have been lowered to Rs 19,292.77 crore from Rs 25,239.4 crore pegged within the finances estimate.

Below this mechanism, the federal government points recapitalisation bonds to a public sector financial institution which wants capital. The mentioned financial institution subscribes to the paper in opposition to which the federal government receives the cash. Now, the cash obtained goes as fairness capital of the financial institution.

So the federal government doesn’t need to pay something from its pocket. Nonetheless, the cash invested by banks in recapitalisation bonds is classed as an funding which earns them an curiosity.

In all, the federal government has issued about Rs 2.5 lakh crore recapitalisation within the final three monetary years. Within the first 12 months, the federal government issued Rs 80,000 crore recapitalisation bonds, adopted by Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2018-19. Over the last monetary 12 months, the capital infusion by means of bonds was Rs 65,443 crore.