Government Was ‘Blind’ by Tony Holohan Secondment

Taoiseach Michael Martin has said that the government was “blind” by the now-abandoned Tony Hollohan Secondment and that the person responsible is likely to avoid any sanction.

Speaking to reporters at Arbor Hill, Mr Martin said he continues to have faith in the Secretary General in the Department of Health Robert Watt, despite his political masters planning to second the outgoing chief medical officer at Trinity College Dublin. failed to tell.