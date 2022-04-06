Government’s proposal of one hour class every day or going to school on Saturday, anger among parents and teachers

on friday of this week federal council of education -which brings together the national minister of the region with his provincial peers- discuss a new proposal aimed at Strengthening Argentina’s education system Hit hard by the pandemic-forced virtuality: it’s about the decision Add one more hour of class to all primary schools in the country.

Objective of the Minister of Education Jaime Perczykit’s off Go from 720 to 950 annual hours of classthat is, Sumer 38 km Furthermore, Argentina is thus ranked as one of the countries with the highest hours for the primary level in the region.

