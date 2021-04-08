LATEST

Governor Cuomo Agrees To Allow Mobile Sports Betting In New York

Governor Cuomo Agrees To Allow Mobile Sports Betting In New York

Late Wednesday New York State Lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo agreed to a plan that would make mobile sports betting legal here in the Empire State. Thanks to a need to infuse some new revenue into the states budget and try reduce New York’s deficit we will be able to vote on mobile devices across the state maybe as soon as this NFL season.

According to Gaming Law and Sports Betting Attorney Daniel Wallach

The N.Y. Gaming Commission will have the discretion to award mobile sports betting licenses to more than 2 platform providers and 4 mobile operators “if it determines that such additional awards are in the best interests of the State.” So, there is no cap on the # of operators.

So basically the top two bidding companies will be awarded the right to host Mobile Sporting wagering here in New York. Or should I say AT LEAST the top two companies because the NY Gaming Commission could decide that more companies will be better for the state. Wallach explains who can bid on these “skins” Who can bid on a mobile sports betting license in New York? Skin deals no longer govern. It will be open bidding.
So, possibilities include:

NYRA Bets
Tribes
Casinos
VLTs (BetMGM)
Draft Kings
Fan Duel
Bally’s

*Must meet def of platform provider or qualify as sub-licensee skin.

At this time reports are that Fan Duel and Draft Kings are the favorites to get the rights to the mobile betting skins here in New York but it sounds like Rush Street Interactive that works with Rivers Casino and Resort Schenectady is in on the bidding as well.

Greg Carlin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rush Street Interactive:

“As the number one legal sportsbook operator in the state of New York, Rivers Casino is excited about the prospects of mobile sports betting and appreciate Governor Cuomo and the legislature’s commitment to growing New York’s gaming economy. There is tremendous consumer demand for mobile sports betting in New York and its future success could provide more than $500 million in tax revenue which will be used to support education, responsible gaming and youth sports.”

