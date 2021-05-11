Govt announces Rs 49,965 crore cash transfer to farmers under DBT program

The central government announced today that under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program, Rs 49,965 crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ accounts across India.

The central government today said that 18.3 crore transactions under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) were done during the Kovid-19 period of April 2020 to April 2021.

Meanwhile, around 34 states or union territories have raised more than 15 lakh metric tonnes of food grains from the FCI depot for the month of May 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY-3).

Under PMGKAY-3, more than 1 lakh tonnes of food grains have been distributed to more than 2 crore beneficiaries from 12 states or union territories so far. All 26.3 crore portability transactions have been recorded since the establishment of the ONORC scheme, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said in a statement.

Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, said that the department initiated the implementation of “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana” for a period of two months, i.e. by providing an additional quota of free of cost as before in May and June 2021. Food grains (rice / wheat) at a value of 5 kg per person per month, above their regular monthly NFSA entitlements for the nearly 80 crore beneficiaries covered under both categories of NFSA, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders.