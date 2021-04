Govt Jobs for 10th, ITI, 12th & Graduates can Apply before May 3, Total Posts for 172- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

MC Chandigarh Clerk & Fireman Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh for the posts of 172 Clerk, Fireman & Various Vacancies. 10th, ITI, 12th, Graduate pass can apply online before May 03, 2021.

MC Chandigarh Clerk & Fireman Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Station Fire Officer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Qualification: Degree (Engg (Fire)

Post: Fireman

No. of Vacancy: 81

Qualification: 10+2

Post: Driver

No. of Vacancy: 04

Qualification: Matriculation, Valid Driving License

Post: SDE (Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Qualification: Degree (Civil Engineering)

Post: SDE (Hort)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Qualification: Degree/ M.Sc (Agriculture/ Botany), PG Diploma (landscape Architecture, Horticulture)

Post: Accountant

No. of Vacancy: 02

Qualification: B. com, Tally Certificate

Post: Sub Inspector (Enf.)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Qualification: Any Degree

Post: Jr. Engineer (Civil)

No. of Vacancy: 04

Qualification: Diploma (Civil Engineering)

Post: Jr. Engineer (Horticulture)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Qualification: B.Sc (Agriculture with Horticulture)

Post: Jr. Engineer (Public Health)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Qualification: Diploma (Public Health/Sanitary/Mech./Civil Engineering)

Post: Jr. Engineer (Electrical)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Qualification: Diploma (Electrical Engineering)

Post: Draftsman

No. of Vacancy: 06

Qualification: Matric, ITI Draftsmanship diploma

Post: Clerk

No. of Vacancy: 41

Qualification: Any Degree, Typing Knowledge

Post: Steno-typist

No. of Vacancy: 05

Post: Data Entry Operator

No. of Vacancy: 02

Post: Patwari

No. of Vacancy: 01

Qualification: Matriculation, Patwari examination

Post: Horticulture Supervisor

No. of Vacancy: 02

Qualification: Matric/Higher Secondary

Post: Jr. Draftsman

No. of Vacancy: 03

Qualification: Matric, ITI Draftsmanship diploma

Post: Computer Programmer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Qualification: Degree (Engg), PG Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology)

Post: Law Officer

No. of Vacancy: 01

Qualification: Degree (Law)

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through SB Challan.

For General / OBC / EWS: 1000/-

For SC/ PWD/Ex-S: 500/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 08, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 03, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 05, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at mccrectt2020.in from April 08, 2021, to May 03, 2021.

MC Chandigarh Clerk & Fireman Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Chandigarh

MC Chandigarh Clerk & Fireman Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

MC Chandigarh Clerk & Fireman Recruitment 2021 Notification: mccrectt2020.in