Govt Jobs for 10th Pass, Applications are Invited for 1421 Posts till April 10- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Govt Jobs for 10th Pass, Applications are Invited for 1421 Posts till April 10

Kerala Postal Circle
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the Kerala Postal Circle for the posts of 1421 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Vacancy. 10th pass can apply before April 10, 2021.

Kerala Postal Circle GDS Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
No. of Vacancy: 1421
Pay Scale: 10000/- Per Month

Community wise Details:
UR: 784
EWS: 167
OBC: 297
PWD-A: 11
PWD-B: 22
PWD-C: 19
PWD-DE: 02
SC: 105
ST: 14
Total: 1421

Eligibility Criteria: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Any Head Post Office.
For UR/OBC/EWS /Male Candidates: 100/-
For SC/ST/ Female Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 08, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 10, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 10, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online appost.in April 10, 2021.

Job Location: Kerala

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

Notification: appost.in/gdsonline

