Govt Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates, Applications are Invited for 389 Posts till April 14- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the BHEL Trichy for the posts of 389 Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice Vacancy.
ITI, Diploma, B.E./B.Tech pass can apply before April 14, 2021. Selection will be based on Merit.
BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: ITI (Trade) Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 253
Pay Scale: 7700 to 8050/- (Per Month)
Post: Technician Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 70
Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)
Post: Graduate Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 66
Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)
BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Trade wise Details
Trade Apprentice
Fitter: 112
Welder: 58
Turner: 07
Machinist: 12
Electrician: 26
Wireman: 02
Electronics (Mechanic): 02
Instrument (Mechanic): 02
AC & Refrigeration: 02
Diesel Mechanic: 03
COPA / PASAA: 08
Carpenter: 02
Plumber: 02
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 08
Assistant (HR): 02
Accountant: 04
MLT Pathology: 01
Technician Apprentice
Mechanical/Production Engineering: 49
Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation: 08
Electronics & Communication Engineering: 05
Computer Science/Information Technology: 02
Civil: 06
Graduate Apprentice
Mechanical/Production Engineering: 44
Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation: 06
Electronics & Communication Engineering: 02
Computer Science/Information Technology: 07
Civil Engineering: 06
Chemical Engineering: 01
BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Trade Apprentice: 10th exam passed and ITI in relevant Trade recognized by SCVT/NCVT.
Technician Apprentice: Diploma in the relevant Branch/Discipline.
Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant Branch/Discipline.
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 01, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 14, 2021
Date of Issuing Shortlisting Candidates: April 16, 2021
Date of Document Verification: April 21, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at trichy.bhel.com from April 01, 2021, to April 14, 2021. Candidates may first register apprenticeship portal portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.
BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Trichy (Tamil Nadu)
BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.
BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: trichy.bhel.com