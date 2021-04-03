Govt Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates, Applications are Invited for 389 Posts till April 14- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Govt Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates, Applications are Invited for 389 Posts till April 14

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the BHEL Trichy for the posts of 389 Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice Vacancy.

ITI, Diploma, B.E./B.Tech pass can apply before April 14, 2021. Selection will be based on Merit.

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: ITI (Trade) Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 253
Pay Scale: 7700 to 8050/- (Per Month)

Post: Technician Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 70
Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)

Post: Graduate Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 66
Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Trade wise Details
Trade Apprentice
Fitter: 112
Welder: 58
Turner: 07
Machinist: 12
Electrician: 26
Wireman: 02
Electronics (Mechanic): 02
Instrument (Mechanic): 02
AC & Refrigeration: 02
Diesel Mechanic: 03
COPA / PASAA: 08
Carpenter: 02
Plumber: 02
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 08
Assistant (HR): 02
Accountant: 04
MLT Pathology: 01

Technician Apprentice
Mechanical/Production Engineering: 49
Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation: 08
Electronics & Communication Engineering: 05
Computer Science/Information Technology: 02
Civil: 06

Graduate Apprentice
Mechanical/Production Engineering: 44
Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation: 06
Electronics & Communication Engineering: 02
Computer Science/Information Technology: 07
Civil Engineering: 06
Chemical Engineering: 01

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Trade Apprentice: 10th exam passed and ITI in relevant Trade recognized by SCVT/NCVT.
Technician Apprentice: Diploma in the relevant Branch/Discipline.
Graduate Apprentice: Degree in Engineering (BE/B.Tech) in the relevant Branch/Discipline.

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 01, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 14, 2021
Date of Issuing Shortlisting Candidates: April 16, 2021
Date of Document Verification: April 21, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at trichy.bhel.com from April 01, 2021, to April 14, 2021. Candidates may first register apprenticeship portal portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Trichy (Tamil Nadu)

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

BHEL Trichy Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: trichy.bhel.com

Source link

