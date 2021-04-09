Govt Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates, Applications are invited for 50 Posts till May 18- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

HPSEBL Driver Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) has released an Official Notification for the posts of 50 Driver on a Daily wage Basis. 10th pass can apply before May 18, 2021.
HPSEBL Driver Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Driver
No. of Vacancy: 50
Pay Scale: 336/- (Per Day)
HPSEBL Driver Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Matric (10th) Pass or it’s equivalent with valid Driving License for Light/ Heavy vehicles & practical experience of 2 years.
Age Limit: 18 to 45 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking
For General Category: 400/-
For SC / ST/Women Candidates of HP: 100/-
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 19, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 18, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 18, 2021
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at hpseb.in from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2021.
Job Location: Himachal Pradesh
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam OR Skill Test.
HPSEBL Driver Recruitment 2021 Notification: hpseb.in