Govt Jobs for BCA Pass Candidates, Application Process to Conclude in 2 Days, Apply Soon- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Govt Jobs for BCA Pass Candidates, Application Process to Conclude in 2 Days, Apply Soon

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation (HARTRON) recruitment process for the posts of 310 Data Entry Operator to conclude in 2 days. Diploma, BCA pass can apply before April 07, 2021.

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Data Entry Operator (DEO)
No. of Vacancy: 260
Pay Scale: 18000/- (Per Month)

Post: Data Entry Operator (DEO) (With 3 years experience)
No. of Vacancy: 50
Pay Scale: 18500/- (Per Month)

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 District wise Details:
Ambala: 20
Bhiwani: 20
Charkhi Dadri: 20
Hisar: 20
Jind: 20
Karnal: 20
Kaithal: 20
Mewat: 20
Panchkul: 100
Panchkul (With 3 years experience): 50

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate with 10+2 (With 50% marks) or Graduation and ‘O’ Level or One-year computer course
Or Three years Diploma in any stream/BCA/B.Sc ( Comp. Sc./IT) Or Matric (50% marks) with Two years Diploma in Office Management and Computer Applications Or Post Matric one year ITI course in stenography/NCVT in stenography (with 60% marks) and Data Punching speed of 9000 key depressions per hour or 150 key depressions per minute.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee Online.
For All Candidates: 354/-

Date of Advertisement: March 20, 2021
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 29, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 07, 2021
Download Admit Card: April 16, 2021

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at hartron.org.in from March 29, 2021, to April 07, 2021.

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Haryana

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test & Typing Test.

HARTRON Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification: hartron.org.in/wp-content/hartron

