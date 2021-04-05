Govt Jobs for BCom Graduates, Applications are Invited for 40 Posts, Application Process Begins Today- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) for the posts of 40 Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Vacancy. B.Com pass can apply before April 26, 2021.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Supervisor Trainee (Finance)

No. of Recruitment: 40

Pay Scale: 33500/- (Per Month)

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

UR: 101

EWS: 31

OBC: 28

SC: 66

ST: 39

Total: 40

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) from recognized University.

Age Limit: 27 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Internet banking/Debit card/ Credit Card etc

UR / EWS / OBC

Application Fee: 300/-

Processing Fee: 200/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-S

Application Fee: No Fee

Processing Fee: 200/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 26, 2021

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Exam Date: May 23, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at bhel.com OR careers.bhel.in April 05, 2021, to April 26, 2021.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Job Location: All India

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee (Finance) Recruitment 2021 Notification: cdn.digialm.com