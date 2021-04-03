Govt Jobs for Graduates & BEd Pass Candidates, Apply Before April 21- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the Education Recruitment Board Punjab for the posts of 135 Master Cadre Teacher (Backlog) Vacancy. Graduate, B.Ed pass can apply before April 21, 2021.
Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Master Framework Teachers
No. of Vacancy: 135
Pay Scale: 10300/- (Per Month)
Subject Wise Details
Hindi: 04
Maths: 50
Science: 51
English: 30
Total: 135
Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates Should have passed Graduation with 45% marks and passed B.Ed in relevant subject as per guidelines of University Grants Commission.
Age Limit: 18 to 47 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.
For General Category: 1000/-
For Reserved Category: 500/-
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 01, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 21, 2021
How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at educationrecruitmentboard.com from April 01, 2021, to April 21, 2021.
Job Location: Punjab
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Examination/ Interview.
Education Recruitment Board Punjab Master Cadre Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: educationrecruitmentboard.com