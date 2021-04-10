Govt Jobs for Graduates & MBA Pass Candidates, Total Posts More than 350, Apply Before April 22- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

GLPC Assistant Project Manager Vacancy 2021
The applications are invited by the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) for the posts of 392 Assistant Project Manager & Taluka Livelihood Manager Vacancy. Graduate, MBA pass can apply before April 22, 2021.
GLPC Assistant Project Manager Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Assistant Project Manager (State)
No. of Vacancy: 13
Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)
Post: Assistant Project Manager (District)
No. of Vacancy: 58
Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)
Post: Taluka Livelihood Manager
No. of Vacancy: 75
Pay Scale: 20000/- (Per Month)
Post: Assistant Project Manager (Taluka)
No. of Vacancy: 246
Pay Scale: 15000/- (Per Month)
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Project Manager (State): PG or Master’s degree in Business Administration/ Social Work/ Social Science/B.E. / B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering/ Sociology/ Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Rural Management.
Assistant Project Manager (District): PG or Master degree in Business Administration/ Social Work/ Social Science/Sociology/ Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Rural Management.
Taluka Livelihood Manager: PG or Master Degree in Social Work /Business Administration/ Rural Management.
Assistant Project Manager (Taluka): Graduation in Social Work/ Business Administration/ Rural Science/ Rural Management/ Agriculture.
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
For General Category: 300/-
For SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Female Category: 150/-
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 08, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 22, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Application fee: April 22, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at ojas.gujarat.gov.in from April 08, 2021 to April 22, 2021.
Job Location: J&K
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.
Notification: ojas.gujarat.gov.in