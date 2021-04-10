LATEST

Govt Jobs for Graduates & MBA Pass Candidates, Total Posts More than 350, Apply Before April 22- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Govt Jobs for Graduates & MBA Pass Candidates, Total Posts More than 350, Apply Before April 22

GLPC Assistant Project Manager Vacancy 2021
The applications are invited by the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) for the posts of 392 Assistant Project Manager & Taluka Livelihood Manager Vacancy. Graduate, MBA pass can apply before April 22, 2021.

GLPC Assistant Project Manager Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Project Manager (State)
No. of Vacancy: 13
Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Project Manager (District)
No. of Vacancy: 58
Pay Scale: 30000/- (Per Month)

Post: Taluka Livelihood Manager
No. of Vacancy: 75
Pay Scale: 20000/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Project Manager (Taluka)
No. of Vacancy: 246
Pay Scale: 15000/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Project Manager (State): PG or Master’s degree in Business Administration/ Social Work/ Social Science/B.E. / B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering/ Sociology/ Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Rural Management.

Assistant Project Manager (District): PG or Master degree in Business Administration/ Social Work/ Social Science/Sociology/ Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Rural Management.

Taluka Livelihood Manager: PG or Master Degree in Social Work /Business Administration/ Rural Management.

Assistant Project Manager (Taluka): Graduation in Social Work/ Business Administration/ Rural Science/ Rural Management/ Agriculture.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
For General Category: 300/-
For SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Female Category: 150/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 08, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 22, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Application fee: April 22, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at ojas.gujarat.gov.in from April 08, 2021 to April 22, 2021.

Job Location: J&K

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

Notification: ojas.gujarat.gov.in

