Govt Jobs for ITI, BE/BTech Pass can Apply, Application Process to Begin from April 15- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the SJVN Limited for the posts of 50 Apprentices who are domicile of Uttarakhand for undergoing one-year apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act, 1961. ITI, Diploma, B.E/ B.Tech pass can apply before May 15, 2021.
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details
Post: Graduate Apprentices
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: 10,000/- (Per Month)
Post: Diploma Holders
No. of Vacancy: 20
Pay Scale: 8,000/- (Per Month)
Post: ITI Apprentices
No. of Vacancy: 20
Pay Scale: 7,000/- (Per Month)
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Discipline Wise Details
Graduate Apprentice
Civil: 06
Electrical: 02
Mechanical: 02
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice
Civil: 12
Electrical: 03
Mechanical: 03
Information Technology: 02
Technician (ITI) Apprentices
Electrician: 06
Office Secretaryship/ Stenography/ Office Assistant/ Office Management: 03
Fabricator/Fitter/Welder: 04
Information Communications Technology/ IT: 04
Mechanic (Electronics/General /Mechanical): 03
Eligibility Criteria:
Graduate Apprentices: Full-time Degree in Engineering / Technology in a relevant branch, from Institute/ University, recognized by AICTE.
Diploma Apprentices: Full-time Diploma in Engineering/ Technology in the relevant branch, from Institute/ University, recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State.
ITI Apprentices: 10th Pass and ITI in relevant Branch /Trade.
Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or Pay Offline Through E Challan.
For Gen/ OBC: 100/-
For SC/ ST/ PWD: No fee
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 15, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 15, 2021
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at sjvnindia.com from April 15, 2021, to May 15, 2021.
Job Location: Uttarakhand
Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks secured in the Matriculation examination (10th) and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology.
SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: sjvnindia.com/2021