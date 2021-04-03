Govt Jobs for ITI, BE/BTech Pass can Apply, Application Process to Begin from April 15- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the SJVN Limited for the posts of 50 Apprentices who are domicile of Uttarakhand for undergoing one-year apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act, 1961. ITI, Diploma, B.E/ B.Tech pass can apply before May 15, 2021.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Graduate Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 10,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Diploma Holders

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 8,000/- (Per Month)

Post: ITI Apprentices

No. of Vacancy: 20

Pay Scale: 7,000/- (Per Month)

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Discipline Wise Details

Graduate Apprentice

Civil: 06

Electrical: 02

Mechanical: 02

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice

Civil: 12

Electrical: 03

Mechanical: 03

Information Technology: 02

Technician (ITI) Apprentices

Electrician: 06

Office Secretaryship/ Stenography/ Office Assistant/ Office Management: 03

Fabricator/Fitter/Welder: 04

Information Communications Technology/ IT: 04

Mechanic (Electronics/General /Mechanical): 03

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Apprentices: Full-time Degree in Engineering / Technology in a relevant branch, from Institute/ University, recognized by AICTE.

Diploma Apprentices: Full-time Diploma in Engineering/ Technology in the relevant branch, from Institute/ University, recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State.

ITI Apprentices: 10th Pass and ITI in relevant Branch /Trade.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or Pay Offline Through E Challan.

For Gen/ OBC: 100/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD: No fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 15, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 15, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at sjvnindia.com from April 15, 2021, to May 15, 2021.

Job Location: Uttarakhand

Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks secured in the Matriculation examination (10th) and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: sjvnindia.com/2021