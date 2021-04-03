Govt Jobs for ITI, BE/BTech Pass can Apply, Application Process to Begin from April 15- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Govt Jobs for ITI, BE/BTech Pass can Apply, Application Process to Begin from April 15

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the SJVN Limited for the posts of 50 Apprentices who are domicile of Uttarakhand for undergoing one-year apprenticeship training under Apprenticeship Act, 1961. ITI, Diploma, B.E/ B.Tech pass can apply before May 15, 2021.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Graduate Apprentices
No. of Vacancy: 10
Pay Scale: 10,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Diploma Holders
No. of Vacancy: 20
Pay Scale: 8,000/- (Per Month)

Post: ITI Apprentices
No. of Vacancy: 20
Pay Scale: 7,000/- (Per Month)

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Discipline Wise Details
Graduate Apprentice
Civil: 06
Electrical: 02
Mechanical: 02
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice
Civil: 12
Electrical: 03
Mechanical: 03
Information Technology: 02
Technician (ITI) Apprentices
Electrician: 06
Office Secretaryship/ Stenography/ Office Assistant/ Office Management: 03
Fabricator/Fitter/Welder: 04
Information Communications Technology/ IT: 04
Mechanic (Electronics/General /Mechanical): 03

Eligibility Criteria:
Graduate Apprentices: Full-time Degree in Engineering / Technology in a relevant branch, from Institute/ University, recognized by AICTE.

Diploma Apprentices: Full-time Diploma in Engineering/ Technology in the relevant branch, from Institute/ University, recognized by AICTE/ Board of Technical Education of State.

ITI Apprentices: 10th Pass and ITI in relevant Branch /Trade.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or Pay Offline Through E Challan.
For Gen/ OBC: 100/-
For SC/ ST/ PWD: No fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 15, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 15, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at sjvnindia.com from April 15, 2021, to May 15, 2021.

Job Location: Uttarakhand

Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks secured in the Matriculation examination (10th) and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology.

SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: sjvnindia.com/2021

