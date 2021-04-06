Govt Jobs for School Librarian, 12th & Diploma Pass can Apply Before April 26- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Govt Jobs for School Librarian, 12th & Diploma Pass can Apply Before April 26

SSSB Punjab School Librarian Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the Subordinate Selection Service Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) for the posts of 750 School Librarian Vacancy. 12th, Diploma pass can apply before April 26, 2021.

SSSB Punjab School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: School Librarian
No. of Vacancy: 750
Pay Scale: 25500/- Level-4

SSSB Punjab School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates should have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognized University or institution and who have passed two years Diploma course in Library Science from a recognized university or institution.
Age Limit: 18 to 37 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit card/Credit card/Internet Banking.
For GEN Candidates: 1000/-
For SC/BC/EWS Candidates: 250/-
For Ex-S Candidates: 200/-
For Physical Handicapped: 500/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 26, 2021, at 05.00 PM
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 29, 2021

How to Apply: Interested & eligible candidates may apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in from April 05, 2021, to April 26, 2021.

Job Location: Punjab

SSSB Punjab School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Written Exam / Interview.

SSSB Punjab School Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification: sssb.punjab.gov.in

