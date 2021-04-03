Govt Jobs for Teacher Posts, Applications are Invited for 1598 Posts till April 25- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Govt Jobs for Teacher Posts, Applications are Invited for 1598 Posts till April 25

TRB Tamil Nadu Special Teacher Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the TRB Tamil Nadu for 1598 Craft Instructor (sewing), Art Master, Music Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. 12th, Diploma, Graduate, Pass candidates can apply before April 25, 2021.

TRB Tamil Nadu Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Physical Education Teacher
No. of Vacancy: 801
Pay Scale: As per TRB TN rules

Post: Music Teacher
No. of Vacancy: 91
Pay Scale: As per TRB TN rules

Post: Art Master
No. of Vacancy: 365
Pay Scale: As per TRB TN rules

Post: Craft Instructor (sewing)
No. of Vacancy: 341
Pay Scale: As per TRB TN rules

TRB Tamil Nadu Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Physical Education Teacher: A Pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern and Certificate/ Diploma in Physical Education.

Music Teacher: A Pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern and Degree with Music OR Diploma in Music Teaching OR Teachers Certificate in Indian Music.

Art Master: A Pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern and Degree with Drawing and Painting OR Diploma in Painting or Diploma in Drawing of Annamalai University or A Diploma in Paintings or Commercial Arts or Modelling OR Diploma in Fine Arts.

Craft Instructor: A pass in +2 under 10+2 pattern and A certificate in needlework and dressmaking (Higher Grade) and Embroidery (Higher Grade) /Diploma in Costume Designing and Dress makings.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.
For Gen/ OBC: 500/-
For SC, SCA, ST / PWD: 250/-

Date of Notification: February 26, 2021
Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 31, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021
Date of Written Examination: August 27, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at trb.tn.nic.in from March 31, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

TRB Tamil Nadu Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Chennai, (Tamil Nadu)

TRB Tamil Nadu Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

TRB Tamil Nadu Special Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: trb.tn.nic.in/special2021

