Govt Jobs for Technical Officers, Application Process Begins Today for More than 60 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021

The applications process has begun by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) for the posts of 65 Senior Technical Officer (STO) Vacancy. Postgraduates can apply before April 25, 2021.

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Senior Technical Officer (STO)

No. of Vacancy: 65

Pay Scale: 57,700 – 1,82,400/- Level-10

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization.

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net-Banking.

For Gen/OBC and EWS Candidates: 500 /-

For Women/SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 25, 2021

ASRB STO Exam Date: June 21 to 27, 2021

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply asrb.org.in from April 05, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Number of Attempts: There is no restriction on the number of attempts for appearing in the National Eligibility Test. The date of declaration of result of NET Examination will be the date of qualifying NET Examination. The decision of the Board with respect to the eligibility or otherwise of a candidate for admission to the examination shall be final.

Job Location: All India

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Computer Based Test (CBT) & Interview.

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: asrb.org.in/Notification