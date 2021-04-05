LATEST

Govt Jobs for Technical Officers, Application Process Begins Today for More than 60 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Govt Jobs for Technical Officers, Application Process Begins Today for More than 60 Posts- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews
Govt Jobs for Technical Officers, Application Process Begins Today for More than 60 Posts

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications process has begun by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) for the posts of 65 Senior Technical Officer (STO) Vacancy. Postgraduates can apply before April 25, 2021.

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Senior Technical Officer (STO)
No. of Vacancy: 65
Pay Scale: 57,700 – 1,82,400/- Level-10

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Candidate must have a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization.
Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/ Net-Banking.
For Gen/OBC and EWS Candidates: 500 /-
For Women/SC/ ST/ PH Candidates: No Fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 05, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 25, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 25, 2021
ASRB STO Exam Date: June 21 to 27, 2021

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply asrb.org.in from April 05, 2021, to April 25, 2021.

Number of Attempts: There is no restriction on the number of attempts for appearing in the National Eligibility Test. The date of declaration of result of NET Examination will be the date of qualifying NET Examination. The decision of the Board with respect to the eligibility or otherwise of a candidate for admission to the examination shall be final.

Job Location: All India

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Computer Based Test (CBT) & Interview.

ASRB Senior Technical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: asrb.org.in/Notification

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
690
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
684
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
677
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
674
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
657
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
650
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
639
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
560
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
536
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
536
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top