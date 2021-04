Govt Jobs in Bank of Baroda for Graduates, Applications are Invited for More than 500 Posts till April 29- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BOB Recruitment 2021

The applications are invited by the Bank of Baroda for the posts of 511 Relationship Manager, Head & Various Vacancy for Wealth Management Services Department. The graduate pass can apply before April 29, 2021.

BOB Wealth Management Professionals Recruitment 2021 Details



Post: Sr. Relationship Manager

No. of Vacancy: 407

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: e- Wealth Relationship Manager

No. of Vacancy: 50

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: Territory Head

No. of Vacancy: 44

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: Group Head

No. of Vacancy: 06

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: Product Head (Investment & Research)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: Head (Operations & Technology)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: Digital Sales Manager

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

Post: IT Functional Analyst Manager

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary

BOB Wealth Management Professionals Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Sr. Relationship Manager: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 3 Years of Experience.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 2 Years of Experience.

Territory Head: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 6 Years of Experience.

Group Head: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 10 Years of Experience.

Product Head (Investment & Research): Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 7 Years of Experience.

Head (Operations & Technology): Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 10 Years of Experience.

Digital Sales Manager: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 5 Years of Experience.

IT Functional Analyst Manager: Graduate in any Discipline from Recognized University/ Institute and Minimum 5 Years of Experience.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card & Internet Banking.

For Unreserved/EWS/OBC Candidates: 600/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: 100/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 09, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 29, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: April 29, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at bankofbaroda.in from April 09, 2021, to April 29, 2021.

BOB Wealth Management Professionals Recruitment 2021 Job Location: All India

BOB Wealth Management Professionals Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Personal Interview and/ Group Discussion.

BOB Wealth Management Professionals Recruitment 2021 Notification: bankofbaroda.in