Govt Jobs in Bihar for 12th & Diploma Pass, Applications are Invited for 236 Posts till May 5- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Govt Jobs in Bihar for 12th & Diploma Pass, Applications are Invited for 236 Posts till May 5

BTSC Ophthalmic Assistant Recruitment 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The applications are invited by the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) for the posts of 236 Ophthalmic Assistant Vacancy. 12th, Diploma pass can apply before May 05, 2021.

BTSC Ophthalmic Assistant Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Ophthalmic Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 236
Pay Scale: Level 5

BTSC Ophthalmic Assistant Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details:
Unreserved: 94
EWS: 24
SC: 40
ST: 04
OBC: 49
BC: 13
BC (Women): 12
Total: 236

BTSC Ophthalmic Assistant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Intermediate (10+2) Passed with Physics, Biology, Chemistry & English and Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant.
Age Limit: 18 to 37 years (Male)
18 to 40 years (Female)

Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.
For SC/ST/PH Women Candidates of Bihar: 50/-
For Gen/ OBC/ EWS & Other state: 200/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 06, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 05, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 05, 2021

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at pariksha.nic.in from April 06, 2021, to May 05, 2021.

Job Location: Bihar

BTSC Ophthalmic Assistant Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Education Qualification Merit & Experience.

BTSC Ophthalmic Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification: pariksha.nic.in

Source link

