Govt Jobs in Graduates for 138 Posts, BPSC Pass can Apply till May 15- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Govt Jobs in Graduates for 138 Posts, BPSC Pass can Apply till May 15

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the BPSC for the posts of 138 Assistant Audit Officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Graduates can apply before May 15, 2021.

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Assistant Audit Officer (Bihar Audit Services)
No. of Vacancy: 138
Pay Scale: Level-7

Category wise Details
Unreserved: 54
EWS: 14
SC: 22
ST: 02
EBC: 25
BC: 17
BC (Women): 04

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Graduate Degree in Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics OR Mathematics from recognized University. OR Candidates may also apply for MBA (Finance) /CA/ICWA OR CS.
Age Limit: 21 to 37 years for Male; 21 to 40 years for Female

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking
For GEN / OBC / EWS: 600/-
For SC / ST/Women Candidates of Bihar: 150/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 17, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 15, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 15, 2021

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in from April 17, 2021, to May 15, 2021.

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Bihar

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Exam & Interview.

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: bpsc.bih.nic.in

