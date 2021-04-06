Govt Jobs in Kolkata for Exhibition Assistant, Salary Offered Upto 93 Thousand, Few Days Left to Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

Govt Jobs in Kolkata for Exhibition Assistant, Salary Offered Upto 93 Thousand, Few Days Left to Apply

Govt Jobs in Kolkata for Exhibition Assistant, Salary Offered Upto 93 Thousand, Few Days Left to Apply
Govt Jobs in Kolkata for Exhibition Assistant, Salary Offered Upto 93 Thousand, Few Days Left to Apply

NCSM Exhibition Assistant Recruitment 2021
The National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) recruitment process to conclude soon for the posts of 02 Exhibition Assistant Vacancy. Graduates can apply before April 09, 2021.

NCSM Exhibition Assistant Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Exhibition Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 02
Pay Scale: Rs.29,200 – 92,300/- Level 5

NCSM Exhibition Assistant Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Visual Arts/ Fine Arts/ Commercial Arts.
Age Limit: 35 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Challan or Demand Draft from a Nationalized Bank drawn in favor of ‘National Council of Science Museums’ payable at Kolkata.
For General/OBC Candidates: 200/-
For Women/SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No fee

Last Date of Application form Submission: April 09, 2021

Scope of Work: Preparation of art layout, creative photography, exhibition display, making of dummies, models, dioramas, photographic layouts; helping Exhibition Officers in display work. Creating 2D & 3D digital graphic artwork for exhibition, publication, and multimedia. Creation of 3D digital dummy models and visual walkthroughs.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed application form along with self-attested photocopies of all certificates and testimonials send to National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), 33, Block-GN, Sector-V, Bidhan Nagar, Kolkata-700 091 on or before April 09, 2021.

NCSM Exhibition Assistant Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Kolkata (West Bengal)

NCSM Exhibition Assistant Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Aptitude Test/ Trade Test.

NCSM Exhibition Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification: ncsm.gov.in/recruitment

