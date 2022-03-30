Govt launches scheme to auto-enroll workers for pension

The government’s new auto-enrollment pension scheme was approved this morning and is set to be rolled out by early 2024 for about 750,000 workers across the state.

The scheme has been in the works for several years and was initially planned to be implemented this year, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme itself is being brought in line with the pension time bomb as not enough people have vocational or supplementary pension upon retirement.

Who is affected by the auto-enrolment scheme?

The government confirmed this morning that around 750,000 people between 23 and 60 are employed and not currently enrolled in a vocational pension scheme.

In…