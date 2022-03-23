Govt revokes strict Covid restrictions under disaster act, face masks to continue

new Delhi: The central government on Wednesday lifted restrictions under the Disaster Management Act to contain the spread of COVID-19, but warned that “we still need to monitor the situation”.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, advised all states and union territories to appropriately discontinue strict containment measures, but be vigilant about vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour. The advisory states that the use of face masks and maintaining hand hygiene will continue.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla’s advice to the states states: “Over the…