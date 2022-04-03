‘Govt should take decision on removing loudspeakers of mosques’, warns Raj Thackeray | India News

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday (April 2, 2022) said that he is not against prayers but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers.

The estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the state government to remove loudspeakers or else he will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.

“I am not against prayers, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now…,” Raj Thackeray said at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.