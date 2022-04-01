Govt to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur: Amit Shah | India News

In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbe… https://t.co/i6LutqQbYt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 1648716645000

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.“In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Twitter.Shah said that the reduction in disturbed areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several…