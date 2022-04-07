GP de l’Escaut – Tim Merlier’s mistake, he explained and apologized

It will live on as one of its stronger images Scheldt Grand Prix 2022, WhereasAlexander Christoph (Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert Materioux) had already put on a show by winning solo at Schöten, Tim Merlier (Alpesin-Fenix) Incredibly another kind of footage for cameras around the world. Once the finish line was crossed by the Norwegian and his chasing group, where merlierThe latter retraced his steps crossing the line in the opposite direction… except that another group again arrived at high speed, forcing the Belgian runner to run behind the railing!

Video – Christophe alone in Scheldeprijs, Merlier distinguished himself!