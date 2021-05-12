ENTERTAINMENT

GP Muthu Wiki, Biography, Age, Memes, Images, Reels

GP Muthu is a famous social media influencer in Tamil Nadu. He is a carpenter by Profession and hails from a small town in the Tuticorin district. He loves making short videos, and reels. Muthu uses to share around 10 videos per day. Most of his clips were hilarious and got a lot of attention from the public. Each and every video garnered millions of views. He has several followers from Tamil Nadu. In the past, he has had about a million followers on the Chinese video-sharing app (Tik Tok). His images and videos are one of the common templates for Meme creators.

