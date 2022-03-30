GPA will introduce ‘contact hours’ initiative to GAA

The Gaelic Players Association is set to present its contact hours policy initiative to the GAA’s sports science group later this afternoon.

The GPA wants the contact hour template, which draws from sports science data, to regulate training sessions and establish the maximum number of sessions acceptable to all players on inter-county squads for various times during the season. becomes a star.

The player group wants the document to be signed by all parties and monitored by the GAA to ensure that county boards and managers comply with policy guidelines.

This will take place at the 65 cents per mile mechanism instead of the maximum four sessions per week that Croke Park has proposed and has received full support from county boards.

GPA says its blueprint will be…