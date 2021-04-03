GPSC Agriculture Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released at gujrat.gov.in Hall Ticket Call Letter

ENTERTAINMENT

GPSC Agriculture Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released

The GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card has been announced the date to download the Admit Card. The GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims 2021 on its official website. The candidates who have applied for this exam can download it from the official website i.e gujrat.gov.in. The Gujrat Public Service Commission has conducted the examination for the Group A posts in the state of Gujrat. They need to encourage employment in various sectors to appoint candidates for all the civil service posts. The commission has postponed the preliminary exam and mains exams that were earlier conducted in 30th Mat 2020.

Steps to download the GPSC, Admit Card:

  • Visit the official website of GPSC i.e gpsc-ojas.gujrat.gov.in
  • Login with the registered id and passward to the website
  • Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • The Admit Card will contain the details of the Candidate’s Name, Father’s name, Registration id, Date of Birth, Exam Date, Exam Timing, Examination Center.
  • Download the Admit Card and take a print out for the further reference

A candidate of age 45 can apply for this recruitment. The SC/ST candidates will get 5 years of relaxation. The female candidates will get to experience an age relaxation of 10 years. The ex-serviceman will get to experience age relaxation of their military experience e with the addition of 3 years. The Physically Challenged candidates will get an experience age relaxation of about ten years. They need to provide certificates that show their disability. The candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognized university or college to apply for this exam.

The candidates who have appeared for their final semester exam and waiting for the result declaration can apply for the GPSC exam. During the selection process candidate has to show their final semester passing certificate. The selection process will be held in three steps. The first step will be the Preliminary exam. If candidates qualify for the examination they will be selected for the Mins examination. The Mains examination date will be announced soon on the official website.

The cut-off list will be updated on the official website which is different for unreserved and reserved categories. The candidates are instructed to wear a face mask at the examination center. They can bring a hand sanitizer of 20ml to the examination center. They have to bring three copies of Admit Card and Government ID Proof like a Passport, Aadhar Card, Driving License, and PAN Card. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

