LATEST

Grab’s Huge SPAC Merger Heralds Asia’s Next Tech Boom – The Wall Street Journal

For Southeast Asia’s technology industry, Grab Holdings Inc.’s record-breaking deal to go public via a SPAC is a watershed moment.

Bankers and investors have long talked up Southeast Asia’s potential, and venture-capital funds have poured billions of dollars into the region. But so far, few of those investments have translated into big paydays from large listings or takeovers. And stock-market investors have had few ways to get in on the action, apart from the gaming and e-commerce group Sea Ltd.

With Grab, a Singapore-headquartered ride-hailing and delivery company, set to join Sea on the Nasdaq Stock Market, that is changing fast. Meanwhile, two other heavyweights, Gojek and Tokopedia, are working on a merger that could be a prelude to another big listing.

The $40 billion Grab deal “will attract a lot of investor attention and interest in the market,” said Chua Kee Lock, chief executive of Vertex Holdings. Vertex is the venture-capital arm of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, and was Grab’s first institutional investor. “Before Grab, nobody made money from investing in Southeast Asia startups other than Sea,” he said.

Mr. Chua said today’s Southeast Asia is like China about 15 years ago, when the country’s first batch of startups went public in the U.S. and caused a splash. Chinese giants such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. , Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. now rank among the world’s biggest tech firms.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

56
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top