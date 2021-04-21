Grace Kelly: The Missing Millions delves into Monaco royal family – Film TMT

Actress Grace Kelly paid a excessive worth to marry Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, in line with the brand new documentary Grace Kelly: The Lacking Thousands and thousands. The high-paid Hollywood actress, who performed starring roles in such memorable movies as Excessive Midday and Rear Window, at one time earned round $1.5 million within the interval of 5 years.

“What’s so poignant about Grace Kelly’s story is that she needed to pay to turn out to be a princess,” says Gemma Godfrey, a wealth advisor who contributed to the documentary. “Most individuals consider it as a fairytale, going from Hollywood and immediately being whisked off to a variety of wealth.”

In line with the doc, the Oscar-winning actress needed to pay 2 million {dollars} in dowry to the Home of Grimaldi to have the ability to enter the royal household. She additionally had to surrender a profitable Hollywood profession. “I feel the dowry was a surprising factor, to pay $2 million, which in right this moment’s phrases can be $20 million,” says Godfrey. “It worn out her total financial savings, and the opposite half worn out her inheritance. So actually, when you consider what she sacrificed, she really gave up her financial savings and her potential to earn as nicely.”

It could come as a shock to many who the follow of giving dowry to both the groom or the bride remains to be authorized in Britain. The custom has been discontinued in lots of international locations as a result of violence in opposition to girls by their husbands or their relations related to dowry calls for.

Satirically, Kelly and Prince Rainier met on the 1955 Cannes Movie Pageant, the place the actress was selling her newest movie, To Catch a Thief. The duo later took half in a photograph op for the Paris Match journal, the place presumably they’d the time to get acquainted higher.

The documentary delves into Kelly’s life from the time she was a teen in Philadelphia to her demise in a automotive accident on the age of 52 with a mere $10,000 to her identify and a rundown home in Eire, which had belonged to her grandfather. The movie additionally stories that one in all Kelly’s three wills couldn’t be accessed. “We’ve requested to see a duplicate however the palace stated that it’s not publicly out there. They’ve informed us that Prince Albert and his household don’t want to disclose its content material,” Godfrey stated.

In line with the film platform latenightstreaming, Kelly obtained her onscreen break in Excessive Midday. “She ended up profitable 4 Oscars for her position within the 1952 movie, which made a whopping $18 million on the field workplace. An MGM Studios contract adopted shortly after, and Kelly ended up staring in classics akin to Dial M for Homicide and Excessive Society.”