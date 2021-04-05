Gracy Goswami Bio, Height, Weight, Age, TV Shows, and More

Gracy Goswami is an Indian actress, actively working in the Indian media, and TV Industry. She was born on 22 May 2003, in Vadodara, Gujarat. She is known for her appearance in many TV Shows like Bandhan, Mayavi Maling, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. Her TV show debut happens in 2013 as a child artist via India’s Best Dramebaaz. Before breaking into TV acting she appears, in reality, TV shows. Her 1st actress role was in the 2014 serial Bandhan. Gracy was from a humble non-Bollywood family. Her father Bipin Goswami is a businessman and her mother Vaishali Goswami is a housemaker. Her parents always support her in her silver screen projects. In 2021, she becomes popular due to her role in the Sony TV show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

Gracy was born and brought up in Vadodara, Gujarat in a middle-class family. She loves to visit Gujarat from time to time because his father is Gujarati. She studied in New Era Senior Secondary School, Vadodara, and St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai till 12th standard. Then she pursuing a graduate degree from Mumbai. Her role in the 2021 web series Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye is hugely popular among household masses.

Full Name Gracy goswami Nick Name (s) Gracy Date of Birth 22 May 2003 Age 18 Birth Place Vadodara, Gujarat Working Field Acting, Dancing, Modelling Ethnicity Indian Zodiac Sign Gemini Hair Color/ Type Black Eye Color Black Religion Hindu Father Name Bipin Goswami Mother Name Vaishali goswami Marital Status Single Relationship(s) Not Known First TV Show India’s Best Dramebaaz First Movie NA Known For India’s Best Dramebaaz

Bandhan

Balika Vadhu

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Net Worth 50 Lakh

Gracy Goswami Career

Gracy made her TV acting debut in 2014 in Bandhan. For the same, she was nominated for many awards. She is most popular for her role in the 2019 -2020 TV series Balika Vadhu. Her role was as Nimboli. She aslo do some episodic role in C.I.D. She also participated in dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Gracy Goswami Measurements

Body Measurements 30-25-30 Height 5′1″ Feet Weight 45 kg Dress Size 5 (US) Shoes Size 9 (US) Body Shape Curvy Chest Size 30 inches Waist Size 25 inches Hips Size 30 inches

Some Facts About Gracy Goswami

Goswami has been acting in the acting industry since 2014 when she was only 12 years old.

She loves more to work on TV Shows than in movies.

Gracy is still studying, pursuing Graduation.

she never compromises her studies because of her acting career.

She also has a younger sister Priyanshi Goswami.

Her role in Commando 3 movie was quite noticiable.