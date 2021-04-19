Graeme Souness urges Liverpool to sign two new midfielders

Liverpool should splash out on two midfielders this summer time if they’re to realistically compete with Manchester Metropolis subsequent season, based on Graeme Souness.

Liverpool nice Graeme Souness has urged the membership to usher in “a few high-intensity, athletic midfielders” if they’re to problem for the Premier League title subsequent season.

The Reds have endured a disastrous title defence this time round, sitting 12 factors off prime spot and in a scrap to even qualify for the Champions League.

Dropping a lot of key gamers to long-term accidents has not helped Jurgen Klopp, with central-defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez amongst these to overlook the overwhelming majority of the marketing campaign.

Whereas Souness acknowledged the significance of getting these gamers again to full health, the Scotsman additionally warned that his former facet should spend this summer time if they’re to get again on observe below Klopp.

“If Jurgen Klopp continues to play this fashion, which he’ll, Liverpool have to signal a few high-intensity, athletic midfielders,” he informed The Occasions.

“Additionally they want their central defensive partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez again match and settled, Alisson [Becker] again to the shape he is proven earlier than this season and Sadio Mane to begin scoring once more.

“Additionally, Diogo Jota, who has proved a superb signing, must hold placing the entrance three below strain for his or her locations, in the event that they need to get again to difficult Man Metropolis once more.”

Liverpool are again in Premier League motion on Monday night with a visit to Leeds United.