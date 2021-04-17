LATEST

Graham Alexander “relieved” after shootout victory

Stephen O’Donnell scored the decisive penalty for Motherwell.

A relieved Graham Alexander praised his Motherwell gamers for dismissing a last-gasp equaliser and edging previous Morton on penalties within the Scottish Cup.

Stephen O’Donnell appeared to have ended the Championship facet’s resistance when he struck from 25 yards seven seconds earlier than the 120-minute mark at Fir Park.

However Markus Fjortoft headed dwelling unchallenged from a stoppage-time nook to safe a 1-1 draw and take the sport to a shoot-out.

Liam Kelly saved from Sean McGinty and O’Donnell did win the sport when he netted Motherwell’s fifth profitable penalty.

Alexander, whose facet face Stranraer or Hibernian within the quarter-finals subsequent weekend, stated: “I am blissful and clearly relieved as a result of it was an actual powerful evening for us.

“The primary goal is to be within the subsequent spherical however we might have accomplished issues higher. I might additionally prefer to acknowledge how nicely Morton performed and made it tough for us, which we knew it might be.

“We did not begin nicely, we had been a bit bit sluggish in our build-up, however the way in which Morton arrange made it so. We perhaps bought annoyed with one another and performed into Morton’s arms.

“We had some actually good possibilities late within the sport and whenever you rating so late on you assume you’ve got accomplished it however gave an actual sloppy set-piece away.

“However I’ve to offer credit score to my gamers, as a result of throwing it away in that remaining second might have been soul-destroying. However we picked ourselves up and took 5 nice penalties and Liam has made one other good save and we’re by means of.”

There was a value when midfielder Allan Campbell went off injured late in extra-time.

“I’ve simply seen him there with a bag of ice on his leg,” Alexander stated.

“I believe that is a primary that I’ve not seen Allan Campbell full a sport by no means thoughts a coaching session. He’s a tricky boy, match as something so fingers-crossed he might be OK for the approaching video games as a result of he’s an enormous participant for us.

“I believe the ice pack is round his thigh space however I have not spoken to him about it.

“You worry the worst when somebody like Allan Campbell comes off since you assume he’s past human. However he in all probability confirmed he’s truly human.”

Morton boss Gus MacPherson was happy together with his gamers.

“I believed we had been wonderful, labored ever so arduous, competed for the total 120 minutes in opposition to a Premiership staff,” he stated.

“I loved watching the efficiency. Clearly upset to lose in that method however any individual has to lose in terms of penalties.”

