Graham Alexander urges Motherwell to finish “as high as

Victory over St Mirren lifted Properly 11 factors away from final place with 4 video games to play.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander needs his gamers to complete the season with a flourish in spite of everything however ending any chance of relegation. Devante Cole‘s second-half strike was sufficient to see off a St Mirren facet who missed a first-half penalty by means of Jamie McGrath. The Fir Park outfit at the moment are 11 factors away from the automated relegation berth with simply 4 video games remaining however Alexander insists that has not been his focus.

He stated: “I do know the league says we’re 11 away from Hamilton however our ambition is to take as many factors as we are able to within the final 4 video games and end as excessive as we are able to.

“That is an enormous win for our tally and outcomes elsewhere have been fairly good, however I do not need that to influence our strategy in our subsequent video games.

“We now have to commit to each recreation and ensure we take extra factors. Staying up was the primary goal however our effort and dedication should not cease there so we’ll preserve our foot to the ground.”

The defeat noticed St Mirren drop to eighth within the desk and supervisor Jim Goodwin felt solely poor ending had marred an in any other case sturdy efficiency.

He stated: “I am scratching my head a bit bit attempting to work out how we have misplaced that recreation.

“I believed for almost all of it the gamers had been wonderful. They’ve fully dominated the sport by way of possession – we will need to have had about 70 per cent of the ball.

“It is in all probability the perfect we have performed for a variety of weeks by way of constructing the sport and we appeared actually tidy on the ball. However the afternoon sums up our season by way of not with the ability to kill groups off.”

St Mirren midfielder Ryan Flynn limped off with a hamstring harm late within the first half and Goodwin feared he might now lose him for a lot of the the rest of the season.

He added: “Flynny has been out of the crew for a very long time and generally that occurs. The physique is not used to that depth.

“He is overstretched for a ball and his hamstring has gone. In order that will likely be two to 3 weeks.

“I believed he was having a extremely good recreation as nicely. It is a bitter blow for Ryan after ready so patiently to get into the crew.”