Graham Arnold to complete Socceros’ FIFA World Cup campaign

Football Australia today confirmed that the head coach of the Australian men’s national team, Graham Arnold, will continue in his position until the end of Australia’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.tm Campaign.

This was confirmed by Australia’s Asian qualifier – Road to Qatar. came after the completion oftm group stage in Jeddah on Wednesday morning (AEDT), where Socceros suffered a 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in their final match in Group B.

Socceros finished third in Group B with four wins, three draws and three losses, missing a top two finish that would have earned the country direct qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.tm,

4.5 slots available for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022tmAustralia will now participate in this…