Graham Arnold to remain as Socceros coach for Do or Die World Cup qualifying campaign

Soccer’s coach Graham Arnold has avoided the ax and will look to the rest of Australia’s World Cup campaign, which includes a dangerous play-off route.

key points, Graham will remain in charge for World Cup qualifying play-offs

Graham will remain in charge for World Cup qualifying play-offs Arnold’s future under question after losing to Japan last week

Arnold’s future under question after losing to Japan last week To qualify for Qatar, Australia will have to beat the United Arab Emirates and Peru in one-sided matches.

There were speculations that Arnold could be sacked after failing to qualify directly for Qatar.

Lackluster’s defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia propelled Australia to third place in Group B of qualifying and sent them into the sudden death playoffs.

But Football Australia has provided Arnold, who is under contract until after this year’s World Cup, to lead Australia…