Graham Arnold to remain as Socceros coach for Do or Die World Cup qualifying campaign

Soccer’s coach Graham Arnold has avoided the ax and will look to the rest of Australia’s World Cup campaign, which includes a dangerous play-off route.
There were speculations that Arnold could be sacked after failing to qualify directly for Qatar.
Lackluster’s defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia propelled Australia to third place in Group B of qualifying and sent them into the sudden death playoffs.
But Football Australia has provided Arnold, who is under contract until after this year’s World Cup, to lead Australia…
