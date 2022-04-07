Graham Dwyer is ruling a reminder Ireland lives in a data rights Groundhog Day

Ireland lives up to a perpetual data rights Groundhog Day. The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled this week that phone data was wrongly collected as evidence in the trial of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer, a prime reminder of this sad truth.

We rarely address the serious issues highlighted by a succession of data protection commissioners over two decades. Even more ridiculous, the state has deliberately ignored decisions that directly affect Ireland, even if they came from the Supreme Court of Europe.