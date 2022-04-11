Graham Norton Latest Irish Celebrity Targeted by Fake Facebook Ads

Graham Norton is the latest Irish celebrity to be targeted by fake Facebook ads in an online scam.

Facebook has already removed ads featuring Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridi, following similar incidents with Miriam O’Callaghan, Brian Dobson and Pat Kenny already in place.

A profile that has garnered 80,000 followers posted an image of an Irish celebrity and claimed in the caption that his career may be over because he had no idea the camera was still recording him.

The caption of the Tubridi and Norton scandal read: ‘He didn’t know the camera was still recording. , , Is this the end of his career?’

