Graham Rowntree to be named as next Munster head coach

Graham Rowntree is to be confirmed as the next Munster head coach. The province’s current forward coach has been chosen to succeed Bath-bound Johan van Gran next season and an announcement is likely within the next 24 hours.

The 50-year-old Englishman has made no secret of his desire to assume his first head coaching role as Van Gran revealed that he would not complete a new two-year contract four months ago, shortly after it was confirmed that he would be in Bath. will take over.

Rowntree thus extends the remarkable ascent of the English coaching ticket from the 2015 World Cup cycle, namely the then major…