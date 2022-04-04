Grammy 2022: Tony Bennett, Guinness record and 5 nominations in 95 years

American singer Tony Bennett made history again And, despite suffering from Alzheimer’s in an advanced stage, with his iconic presentations Lady Gaga In August last year, that resulted in an album that made him one of the great heroes of the impending 64th edition of Grammy Awards,

Held at the impressive MGM Arena in Las Vegas, the event will be attended by artists who set up a new Guinness Record Being the oldest to release an album at 95 years and 57 days,

Author of hit movies like “Blue Velvet” Earned five nominations for the 2022 Grammys “Pop Duo Performance”, “Traditional Pop Vocal Album”, “Music Video”, “Album of the Year” (“Love for Sale”) and…