Grammy Awards 2022: Banning Kanye West doesn’t end controversy

Music – too much controversy. This Sunday, April 3, Kanye West will not perform on the Grammy Awards stage in Las Vegas, even though the American rapper is competing in five award categories, including Best Album, for his record. donda,

reason? A “worrisome online behavior,” we explained by telephone to members of his team during the month of March. This decision is not insignificant, it follows a series of controversies that have surrounded the musician for several months. Banned from Instagram for 24 hours for racist remarks towards Grammy host Trevor Noah, he is accused of harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Not only did he multiply the attacks against her on social networks, he also broke into her daughter’s birthday without her consent, sampling her voice to a new song and loading a truckload. ,